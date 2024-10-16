Asia Society To Host ASIA GAME CHANGER AWARDS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Asia Society will present the 2024 Asia Game Changer Awards, recognizing individuals and groups whose actions have profoundly strengthened the bonds between Asia and the world, at an awards ceremony and dinner to be held on Thursday, October 24, at Cipriani, 25 Broadway in New York.

This year's event honors:

Christiane Amanpour, award-winning journalist

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), national organization building safety, belonging, and prosperity for the AANHPI community to create a brighter future for all

Bang Si-Hyuk, music industry visionary and Chairman of HYBE

Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, Academy Award-winning filmmakers

Bowen Yang, actor and comedian

Established in 2014, the Asia Game Changer Awards are designed to fill a vital gap — identifying and honoring true leaders making a positive contribution to the future of Asia and its diaspora.

The Asia Game Changer Awards are bestowed annually to individuals, organizations, and movements that have inspired, enlightened, and shown true leadership in areas that reflect Asia Society's key areas of focus: arts and culture, policy and business, and education.

Learn more about this year's event and ticketing here.