Asia Society To Host ASIA GAME CHANGER AWARDS This Month

The event will take place on October 24, 2024, in New York City.
Asia Society will present the 2024 Asia Game Changer Awards, recognizing individuals and groups whose actions have profoundly strengthened the bonds between Asia and the world, at an awards ceremony and dinner to be held on Thursday, October 24, at Cipriani, 25 Broadway in New York.
This year's event honors:
Established in 2014, the Asia Game Changer Awards are designed to fill a vital gap — identifying and honoring true leaders making a positive contribution to the future of Asia and its diaspora.
The Asia Game Changer Awards are bestowed annually to individuals, organizations, and movements that have inspired, enlightened, and shown true leadership in areas that reflect Asia Society's key areas of focus: arts and culture, policy and business, and education.
Learn more about this year's event and ticketing here.
Videos