TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Celebrate Community Night
During the curtain call, the audience will recognize representatives from the participating organizations and celebrate their impact on the communities they serve.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), will celebrate its first-ever New York Community Night at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, August 18, bringing together leaders from 12 New York City organizations.
The event will recognize representatives from the arts, justice, housing, health, and environmental sectors for their contributions to creating a more equitable, vibrant, and caring place. During the special curtain call, the audience will recognize representatives from the participating organizations and celebrate their impact on the communities they serve.
The production will welcome representatives from:
CAMBA
City Lore
God's Love We Deliver
Immigrant Children Advocates Relief Effort
JASA
New York Restoration Project
SAGE
Search and Care
Service Program for Older People
The Brotherhood Sister Sol
United Neighborhood Houses of New York
VOCAL-NY
The newly-minted eight-time Tony Award nominated Best Musical stars Olivier Award-winning actor & Tony Award nominee Sam Tutty in his Broadway debut as Dougal, opposite Tony Award nominee Christiani Pitts as Robin.
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