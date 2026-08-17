TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Celebrate Community Night

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), will celebrate its first-ever New York Community Night at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, August 18, bringing together leaders from 12 New York City organizations.

The event will recognize representatives from the arts, justice, housing, health, and environmental sectors for their contributions to creating a more equitable, vibrant, and caring place. During the special curtain call, the audience will recognize representatives from the participating organizations and celebrate their impact on the communities they serve.

The production will welcome representatives from:

CAMBA

City Lore

God's Love We Deliver

Immigrant Children Advocates Relief Effort

JASA

New York Restoration Project

SAGE

Search and Care

Service Program for Older People

The Brotherhood Sister Sol

United Neighborhood Houses of New York

VOCAL-NY

The newly-minted eight-time Tony Award nominated Best Musical stars Olivier Award-winning actor & Tony Award nominee Sam Tutty in his Broadway debut as Dougal, opposite Tony Award nominee Christiani Pitts as Robin.

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