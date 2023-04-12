Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ariana DeBose Will Be Back to Host the 76th Annual Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

She's doing the thing... again! Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host The 76th Annual Tony Awards®, from the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!" said Ariana DeBose.

"A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable - an Award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer - she is the true definition of 'triple-threat,'" said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway's brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year's Tony Awards!"

"Ariana will host and dance and sing, we're so thrilled she's back to do the thing," said Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producers, White Cherry Entertainment.

"She's baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year's show," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS. "As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember."

Ariana DeBose received critical acclaim for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita. Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance. In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy Award-winning film version. Additional theater credits include "A Bronx Tale," "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical" and "Company." Notable TV and film credits include the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!", which will premiere its second season on April 5, 2023, and the adaptation of the hit Broadway musical "The Prom" (Netflix). Next, DeBose will star in the feature films "Kraven the Hunter" (Sony/Marvel), "Wish" (Disney), "House of Spoils" (Prime Video), "Argylle" (Apple) and "I.S.S."

The 76th Tonys celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Check out the latest in 2023 Tony Awards eligibility rulings.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

Photo courtesy of Mary Kouw/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved




