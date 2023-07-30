Antonio Diaz, 'El Mago Pop,' to Make US National Television Debut Tomorrow on NBC's TODAY SHOW

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, will make his national television debut on NBC “Today” on Monday, July 31st where he will perform a physics-defying feat live on the iconic Rockefeller Center Plaza during the 8:00AM ET hour.

“If 25 years ago, you told that child that practiced card tricks in a little room in Barcelona that he would have his own show on Broadway one day, he would have never believed it,” said Antonio Diaz. “But sometimes, the impossible happens. Being one of the few illusionists in history to have his own show on Broadway is a privilege. Being the first one from Europe is amazing. But now my dream is to share with you the hours of work, practice, and impossible dreams. Tomorrow I'll present one of my illusions on Rockefeller Plaza, surrounded by people from all over the world, live for America. Introducing myself to this country on the “Today Show” is an honor and I would love to share an impossible moment with you. I will be waiting for you at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Thank you for being with us on this journey!”

Just weeks after his appearance on “Today,” he will make his highly anticipated Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop. Beginning performances on Thursday, August 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York), this strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks. Tickets are now on sale and can be obtained by visiting elmagopop.com or Click Here.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz's close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain's highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz's alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz's Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.