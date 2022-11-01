Anthony Rapp Will Bring His Show WITHOUT YOU Off-Broadway in 2023

RENT star Anthony Rapp is bringing his show Without You to New World Stages in 2023. Performances will begin on January 14, with tickets on sale beginning on November 3.

?SPEAK? Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) returns to the stage this winter in @WithoutYouMusical - a new show based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of love, loss, and the musical #RENT. Link in bio for exclusive fan presale happening now through Nov. 3. @newworldstages pic.twitter.com/KtnK5fuATl - withoutyoumusical (@withoutyoushow) November 1, 2022

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was 22, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Jonathan Larson.

The musical? The global phenomenon RENT.

This is where WITHOUT YOU begins...

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5 piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story during the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Featuring beloved songs from RENT alongside Anthony's original music, WITHOUT YOU asks us the universal question of how to crack our hearts open and allow us to heal.

