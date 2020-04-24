Anthony Ramos, Phylicia Rashad, Jesse Eisenberg and More Take Part in #WhatTheaterMeansToMe
From May 5th to June 8th, Drama Club -a nonprofit that provides theater programming and mentorship to youth who are incarcerated-will host the #WhatTheaterMeansToMe social media campaign featuring support from Hollywood actors such as Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominated, Phylicia Rashad, (The Cosby Show, A Raisin In The Sun), Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee, Paul Giamatti (Billions, John Adams, Barney's Version), Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Zombieland), Golden Globe Winner, Corey Stoll (House of Cards, AntMan), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton, A Star Is Born), André Holland (Moonlight, Selma) Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood), Maggie Siff (Billions, Sons of Anarchy, MadMen), Pauletta Washington (She's Gotta Have It), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange Is The New Black), and Michelle Ang (13 Reasons Why). More names to be announced soon.
To drive awareness about the impact theater can make in young lives, notable stars of stage and screen will share their stories via Drama Club's social media platforms from May 5th to June 8th. The campaign strives to drive donations in support of the hundreds of young people Drama Club mentors while providing arts programming within incarcerated spaces such as Crossroads Juvenile Facility, Horizon Juvenile Facility, and Rikers Island as well as in communities disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration.
Participants are encouraged to share their own story and engage with the campaign's content via the hashtag #WhatTheaterMeansToMe on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to help New York City's most vulnerable youth continue to have access to transformative arts programming.
