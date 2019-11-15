Anita Wise, Mary Dimino, Judy Cianciotto, Chris Rich Come to Pax Amicus Castle Theatre in LADIES LET LOOSE

Jodi Weiner will present Ladies Let Loose at the Pax Amicus Castle Theatre this Friday November 15th starring Chris Rich, Anita Wise, Mary Dimino and Judy Cianciotto.

Ladies Let Loose is "4 of America's funniest ladies working in comedy today." The group consists of all renowned stand-up comics who share their take on men, dating, marriage, kids, sex, being single, being divorced, trying to do (and have) it all.

Anita Wise is a stand up comedian and actor who has made numerous television appearances, including the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Bob Hope Comedy Special, Seinfeld episodes and cable shows such as An Evening At The Improv and Caroline's Comedy Hour. She has also been featured at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, performing comedy in both English and French. Recently she opened for Joy Behar at the Venetian in Las Vegas and Judy Gold at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia.

Mary Dimino is an award winning comedian and solo show performer. Scared Skinny, penned by and starring Dimino, won the prestigious Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. Mary's multiple one woman shows ran off-Broadway on Theatre Row, enjoyed residencies at Times Square Arts Center and tour theaters nationally. Mary is winner of both the Gracie Allen award by American Women in Radio & Television and Best Female Comic award by MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs). Her television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central and numerous national commercials.

Judy Cianciotto is a stand-up comic headlining across the country. Her first TV appearance was on Lifetime Television Girls Night Out performing with Kathy Griffin and Patty Davis, the rebellious daughter of the late President Ronald Regan. Judy has been seen on Comedy Central, Naughty Girl Comedy, and in the film Street of the Dead directed by Adam Gennari and Joe Pontillo.

Chris Rich is the winner of the prestigious Ladies of Laughter contest, a national comedy competition held at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City. Chris appeared in a long-running spot on Comedy Central's Premium Blend. She also appeared as a featured comedian on ABC's The View and on the Lifetime Network. Chris has worked with Jerry Seinfeld, Sherman Hemsley, Joy Behar, Gilbert Gottfried, Roseanne, and Tony Danza. Chris has performed in USO Tours throughout Europe, Japan, Iceland, Hawaii, and in active war zones.

A stand-up comedian herself, producer Jodi Weiner has appeared nationally at the The Funny Bone, Punchlines, Caesar's Resorts, Catch a Rising Star, Stand-up New York, Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline's, The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City and The Riviera in Las Vegas along with many other venues.

Ladies Let Loose takes place at The Pax Amicus Castle Theatre located at 23 Lake Shore Road, Budd Lake, New Jersey Friday November 15th at 8pm. Tickets are $25. For reservations call (973) 691-2100. This event is approaching sold out, so please call for availabilities. For more information about The Castle go to: paxamicus.com





