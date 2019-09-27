Anika Noni Rose Signs on for Hulu's LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

According to Variety, stage and screen star Anika Noni Rose will guest star in two episodes of Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere. She will play Paula Hawthorne, a "renowned photographer and art professor in New York who becomes a mentor to Mia when she is young."

The 8-episode limited series will premiere on Hulu in 2020.

Rose was last seen on the big screen in Assassination Nation, which had its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, she appeared in the film Everything, Everything and voiced the role of 'Princess Tiana' in The Princess and the Frog - becoming the first African-American Disney princess and the youngest person inducted into the Disney Hall of Fame. Other film credits include Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls and Half of a Yellow Sun. On Television, she recently appeared in The Quad, starred in the Emmy Award-nominated Roots as 'Kizzy' and was a fan favorite as 'Jukebox' in Power. Additional Television credits include The No. 1 Ladies Detective as well as THE GOOD WIFE and Private Practice.

On stage, she received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline, or Change, and she received a Tony Nomination for Best Featured Actress for her work in A Raisin In the Sun alongside Denzel Washington. This past summer she starred in the title role of 'Carmen Jones' in John Doyle's production at the Classic Stage Company.

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood - and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast include: Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie Dewitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar ("Life Unexpected," "Casual") will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.

