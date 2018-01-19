Andy Blankenbuehler To Make Ballet Choreography Debut at Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa World reports that Andy Blankenbuehler will make his debut as a ballet choreographer in a yet to be titled production as part of Tulsa Ballet's 2018-19 season.

Blankenbuehler's untitled work will be presented as part of The Signature Series at the Lorton Performance Center, and will include works by choreographers who have worked in both ballet and on Broadway. The rep will reportedly include Jerome Robbins' "Fancy Free" (the ballet from On The Town), as well as George Balanchine's "Who Cares?."

Andy Blankenbuehler won the 2016 and 2017 Tony Awards for Best Choreography for Hamilton and Bandstand. respectively Mr. Blankenbuehler won a 2008 Tony Award for his choreography in the Tony Award winning Best Musical In The Heights (also Lortel Award, Outer Critics Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography). He also choreographed the Broadway revivals of The Apple Tree and Cats.

Other recent projects include the new Broadway-bound musical Waiting For The Moon (music by Frank Wildhorn); the world premiere of the musical A Little Princess (music by Andrew Lippa); the Paper Mill Playhouse production of A Wonderful Life; as well as the off-Broadway play Burleigh Grimes (music by David Yazbek); and the hit Caesars Palace production Nights On Broadway. As a performer, he has danced on Broadway in Fosse, Contact, Man of La Mancha, Saturday Night Fever, Steel Pier, Big and Guys and Dolls.





