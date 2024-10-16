TAMMY FAYE Will Offer Digital Lottery and Student Rush Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tammy Faye will offer a digital lottery and student rush tickets for its Broadway run, which begins this weekend. Performances begin Saturday, October 19 at the Palace Theatre (160 West 47th Street).

A limited number of in-person student rush tickets will be available for each performance with a valid student ID. Tickets will be available at $30 each when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Palace Theatre (160 West 47th Street). This is limited to two tickets per person. Tickets are subject to availability. A minimum of two tickets will be available for every performance. The Palace Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday starting at 10AM EST. Seats may be partial view.

TAMMY FAYE will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 9 AM ET the day before each performance and close at 3 PM ET that same day. The only exception is the first performance, where the lottery will open at 10AM EST on October 15. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/tammy-faye-ny/.

TAMMY FAYE is led by Two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell. The company also includes Autumn Hurlbert, Nick Bailey, Charl Brown, Mark Evans, Allison Guinn, Ian Lassiter, Raymond J. Lee, Max Gordon Moore, Alana Pollard, Andy Taylor, Amanda Clement, Michael Di Liberto, Jonathan Duvelson, Lily Kaufmann, Denis Lambert, Elliott Mattox, Brittany Nicholas, Keven Quillon, Aveena Sawyer, Allysa Shorte, TJ Tapp, Daniel Torres, and Dana Wilton.

TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024 at the legendary, newly refurbished Palace Theater (160 West 47th street).

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold (Patriots, Dear England).

The production will feature scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph and wigs, hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.TAMMY FAYE will feature orchestrations by Mark Dickman and Tom Deering. Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini. Tim Semon, production stage manager. General management by Bespoke Theatricals.