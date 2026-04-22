Jeanine Tesori Celebration Finale and More Set For LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS May Programming

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its May 2026 programming, led by the conclusion of its season-long celebration of Visionary Artist Jeanine Tesori. The final events in the series will center Tesori’s artistic legacy through conversation and community performance.

The celebration will culminate with The Lineage of Laughter on May 12, featuring playwright David Lindsay-Abaire in conversation with Tesori, reflecting on his work and the influence of Christopher Durang. A special edition of Come and Sing will follow on May 17 in collaboration with Lincoln Center Theater, inviting audiences to participate in a communal singing experience.

Additional programming throughout the month will include the American Songbook series, curated by Clint Ramos, with events such as VERSUS: Karaoke on May 21, Most Wanted on May 22, and Diva Factory on May 23 featuring DJ Lina, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Kangmin Justin Kim.

The Create-athon series will continue with Monsters Everywhere! on May 3 in collaboration with The New York Sewing Center and a DIY Automata Workshop on May 24 with Alex and Olmsted. The Lincoln Center Moments series will also present programs designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, including virtual and in-person events featuring A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, The Juilliard School, and Metropolitan Opera.

Family programming will include The Boy & the Ball (May 8–10) and Minty Fresh Circus (May 15–16). Many events throughout the month will be free or available through choose-what-you-pay ticketing, with select performances also offered via livestream.

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