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Video: Jeremy Jordan Records 'Dream Lover From JUST IN TIME

Watch Jordan perform “Dream Lover” as he steps into the role of Bobby Darin!

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Jeremy Jordan has officially made his debut in the Broadway musical Just in Time as “Bobby Darin.” You can now see Jordan singing "Dream Lover" in the recording studio here

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.  

Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Get Just in Time Tickets From $89

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