Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW On Broadway

Take a strange journey into the world of The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway in production photos! Get a first look at the cast in action at Broadway's Studio 54 below!

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch as “Narrator;” British Independent Film Award nominee Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén as “Eddie/Dr. Scott;” Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award winner Stephanie Hsu as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as “Magenta;” Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera as “Rocky;” and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia.” The cast will also include Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

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