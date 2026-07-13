Andrew Barth Feldman, Lena Hall and More Join THE FESTIVAL; Schedule Revealed

The Festival has released the initial programming schedule for the three-day outdoor event taking place at Hutton Brickyards Riverfront Hotel + Venue in Kingston, New York. The first-of-its-kind celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits and brightest stars will feature three days of non-stop musical theater performances and activations from August 14 – 16, 2026. Joining the previously announced headliners are Andrew Barth Feldman, Lena Hall, Tess Soltau, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, who will join the highly anticipated Rent 30th Anniversary Reunion celebration taking place on Saturday night.

A limited amount of single day general admission tickets to The Festival are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit BroadwayFest.com.

Food for The Festival will include local Hudson Valley restaurants and vendors including Oyster Party Inc, The Hungry Traveler, The Lemon Drop Co, Ground Up By Brooke, Mindful Matcha, Santorini, Ginger Love Cafe, Santa Fe Uptown, Vonsalad’s Woodfired Pizza, Kogemeya Authentic Japanese Street Cuisine, Irresistible Gourmet Caramel Apples LLC, Samosa Shack, From The Ground Up, Pura Vida Popcorn, and Rolling Cones.

As previously announced, The Festival will kick off on Friday, August 14 with doors opening at 2PM and programming from 3pm ET – 11pm ET. The lineup for Friday will include Christopher Jackson, Adam Pascal, Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell, Amber Ardolino, Betty Who, Cara Rose DiPietro, Eva Noblezada, Gianmarco Soresi, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Rodin, Mitch Wood, Reeve Carney, Seth Rudetsky, Solea Pfeiffer, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, and Tess Soltau.

Friday programming includes Broadway Rave, a Broadway dance party celebrating the best in showtunes in musical theater; The Festival Sings Disney featuring Mandy Gonzalez, Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell and more singing their favorite Disney songs; Broadway Inspirations featuring Adrienne Warren, Mitch Wood, Alex Newell, Mandy Gonzalez and more as they perform songs that helped them get their start, dream roles, and favorite musical theater classics; a cabaret from Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada; The Big Show: A Weekend in the Country featuring Adrienne Warren, Alex Newell, Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, and more; Don’t Quit Your Night Job, a Broadway comedy improv variety show featuring sketches, games and Musical Madlibs (oh my!) with Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, Sarah Saltzberg, Dan Lipton on the keys, and your favorite stars performing without a net; and a Campfire Singalong hosted by Betty Who, featuring Adrienne Warren, Christopher Jackson, Mandy Gonzalez and more.

Saturday’s programming will run from 12pm ET – 11pm ET with doors opening at 11am ET and will feature a line up including Kelli O'Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Amber Ardolino, Betty Who, Cara Rose DiPietro, Jason Robert Brown, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, Lauren Patten, Lena Hall, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Rodin, Mitch Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Seth Rudetsky, Solea Pfeiffer, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis and a 30th Anniversary RENT reunion featuring nearly the entire original Broadway cast including Adam Pascal, Aiko Nakasone, Anthony Rapp, Byron Utley, Daphne Ruben-Vega, Fredi Walker-Brown, Gilles Chiasson, Gwen Stewart, Kristen Lee Kelly, Rodney Hicks, Taye Diggs, Timothy Britten Parker, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

Saturday programming includes Seth Rudetsky and Friends, a concert hosted by Seth Rudetsky; '80s Jukebox, featuring Kelli O’Hara, Jenn Colella, Betty Who, Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Ardolino and more singing their favorite ‘80s songs; What I Did For Likes featuring Amber Ardolino, JJ Niemann, Tommy Bracco, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Matt Rodin and Mitch Wood performing their greatest hits; Previews of New Musicals, featuring snippets of various Broadway bound new musicals, giving festival goers an exclusive first look; Jason Robert Brown and Friends, featuring various artists singing through his catalogue; a sketch comedy performance by The Broadway Beat; a 30th Anniversary RENT Reunion; The Big Show: Saturday Night featuring Kelli O’Hara, Norbert Leo Butz, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jenn Colella, Betty Who and more; Club Cumming, where the iconic East Village cabaret space will travel up the Hudson for a night of singing, stories and hijinks, with Henry Koperski at the piano; a Campfire Singalong hosted by Matt Rodin featuring Kelli O'Hara, Norbert Leo Butz, Lauren Patten, Jenn Colella, Adam Pascal and more; and a screening of Renée Elise Goldsberry’s feature film, Satisfied.

Sunday’s programming will run from 12pm ET – 6:30pm ET with doors opening at 11am ET and will feature a lineup including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Betty Who, Andrew Barth Feldman, Denée Benton, Jenn Colella, Lauren Patten, Matt Rodin, Patti Murin, Seth Rudetsky, Solea Pfeiffer, Talia Suskauer, Tom Kitt, Tyler Joseph Ellis, and Tess Soltau.

Sunday programming includes Broadway’s Next Generation, where you can be among the first to see the Broadway stars of tomorrow, today, performing your favorite Broadway hits; Ladies Who Brunch with Patti Murin, an intimate hour of songs and stories from Hudson Valley resident Patti Murin’s life on stage; Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating Friendship and History, featuring the iconic duo as they bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory set of music, stories and fun; Duet to Me One More Time, Broadway stars singing your favorite Broadway duets featuring Denée Bentson, Adam Pascal, Talia Suskauer, Lauren Patten and more; Tom Kitt and Friends, featuring Tom Kitt and guests singing through his catalogue; and The Big Show: Sunday in the Park, the show-stopping finale to our weekend featuring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Denée Benton, Lauren Patten, Talia Suskauer, and more.

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