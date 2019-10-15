Andre De Shields Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at SAGE 2019 Gala

Andre De Shields will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 SAGE Gala. The gala will take place on October 21.

The organization, which honors LGBT "elders" will also be honoring Stacey Friedman and Leslie Jordan. Laura Benanti will perform at the gala.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.sageusa.org/get-involved/attend-an-event/sage-awards-and-gala-2019/.

André De Shields is the triple-crown winner of the 2019 awards season, having won the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Awards as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his unanimously critically acclaimed performance as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. The Actors' Equity Foundation followed suit with the Richard Seff Award, which honors veteran stage actors' best supporting performance s of the year. Prior to his Tony Award win, Mr. De Shields was best known for his show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award), Play On!, and The Full Monty. In a career spanning fifty years, he has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, director, and educator, receiving in 2018 the 8th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Legend Award, and the 33rd Annual Bob Harrington Life Achievement Bistro Award. Among his other accolades are the 2009 National Black Theatre Festival's Living Legend Award and the 2007 Village Voice Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance. On August 19 of this year, His Honor Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young presented him with the Key to the City of his hometown, Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. De Shields is a proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and SDC.





