HADESTOWN
André de Shields Sings 'Believe in Yourself' After Final HADESTOWN Performance

Watch the Special Performance

May. 30, 2022  
In lieu of any sort of curtain call speech, Tony winner and Broadway legend André De Shields took his final bows in Hadestown last night on Broadway and he performed "Believe In Yourself" from The Wiz to mark the occassion.

At the age of 73, André De Shields was awarded the Tony Award for his performance in Hadestown. His illustrious career has spanned a half-century since getting his start as the eponymous The Wiz in 1975. He has continued to distinguish himself as an actor, director, and educator. He received Tony nominations for the musicals Play On! and The Full Monty and received praise for his classical work, including King Lear (winner - St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Outstanding Leading Performer in a Drama), Classical Theater of Harlem and Red Bull's own The Witch of Edmonton and Volpone.

Next season, he will star in a new Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman as Willy's brother, Ben.





