André De Shields, Liz Callaway, Antonio Cipriano & Bree Lowdermilk Concerts To Stream Live From 54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below is pleased to announce that it will begin streaming selected programming on an ongoing basis. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room.

Following a successful inaugural broadcast of Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map, the series continues with an array of artists that represent the breadth and depth of the club's programming:

Bree Lowdermilk & FRIENDS

August 4 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $15

Beloved musical theater writer Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones, The Bad Years) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a special, intimate show this summer. Joined by longtime collaborator Kait Kerrigan and a few Broadway guest performers, Bree will present classic Kerrigan-Lowdermilk jams, new Bree tunes, and some surprises. Join us to celebrate the return of live concerts with one of the original revolutionaries of the musical theatre concert scene.

Featuring Bree Lowdermilk and special guests Kait Kerrigan, Zach Altman, Charity Angél Dawson, Zoe Jensen, Krystina Alabado, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Sav Souza, and Cory Wade.

Antonio Cipriano: NOSTALGIA

August 5 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $15

Have a certain playlist you kept going back to for coping with this past year? Maybe some nostalgia to take you back to simpler times? Well, Grammy winner Antonio Cipriano, best known for originating the role of Phoenix in Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, is back at Feinstein's/54 Below to share with you just that! Bringing us back to the early 2000s where young Antonio's biggest worry was being line leader in 1st grade, he returns to the theater scene with a show that is intimate, cathartic and a much-needed taste of nostalgia.

ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS: BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

August 7 at 7 PM / Tickets $25

Join us for an evening with Tony Award® winner André De Shields as he makes his highly anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with a stylish new show that showcases the wit, elegance, and charm that the master entertainer has become known for. A showstopper at the age of 75, De Shields was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony®, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for his universally praised role as the messenger to the gods, Hermes, in Hadestown.

In an illustrious career that has spanned more than half a century, De Shields has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator. His notable theatrical appearances include roles in the original Broadway productions of The Full Monty (Tony Award® nomination), Play On! (Tony Award® nomination), Ain't Misbehavin' (Emmy Award) and the title role in The Wiz.

Music directed by Sean Mayes, with Rudy Bird on percussion.

Featuring André De Shields and vocalists Kimberly Marable, Lori Tishfield, and Freida Williams.

Liz Callaway: COMIN' AROUND AGAIN

August 9 at 7 PM / Tickets $25

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this summer with Comin' Around Again, a rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences. Liz will sing beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Liz Callaway is a Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award® nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below was designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

54 Below Premieres, a separate series of concerts that feature cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens, launched in December 2020 with Broadway Princess Holiday Party and was followed by Norm Lewis: Christmastime Is Here! (NY Emmy Nomination), Sondheim Unplugged, Jeremy Jordan: Carry On, and a concert by Marilyn Maye.

Additional shows for both series will be announced at a later date. Video production is by Ordinary Sunday. Ticketing and streaming services for both series are provided by BroadwayWorld Events.

Ticket prices range from $15-25 for each live stream and will be available at BroadwayWorld Events starting on Thursday, July 29. Shows are streamed live only and will not be available on demand afterwards.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 PM and 9:45 PM. Late night programming will resume in late September.

For tickets visit https://events.broadwayworld.com/.