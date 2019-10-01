André De Shields Headlines NPR Kids' Podcast
Hadestown star and 2019 Tony Award winner André de Shields has emerged from the underworld to star in the latest episode of the acclaimed public-radio children's podcast, Circle Round.
De Shields plays a loving, innovative father who sets out to prove that "finders" aren't always "keepers" in "One Speckled Hen," an old Jewish tale adapted by Circle Round's host and narrator, Rebecca Sheir. Circle Round is a production of WBUR, Boston's NPR station.
Circle Round finds classic folktales from around the world and transforms them into radio plays for modern audiences aged 3-103. With original music and sound design by Sheir's husband, Eric Shimelonis, every episode features notable performers from the stage and screen, including: Jason Alexander, Lauren Ambrose, Iain Armitage, Ed Asner, Danny Burstein, Max Casella, Kathleen Chalfant, Jon Cryer, Keith David, Raul Esparza, Kathryn Hahn, Colin Hanks, William Jackson Harper, Stephanie Hsu, Cheyenne Jackson, Jane Kaczmarek, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, Derek Klena, Rebecca Luker, Euan Morton, James Naughton, Billy Porter, Thomas Sadoski, Campbell Scott, Miriam Shor and Sela Ward. Upcoming episodes will star Derrick Baskin, Stacy Keach, Philippa Soo and Brandon Uranowitz.
You can hear André de Shields star in "One Speckled Hen" here: www.wbur.org/circleround/2019/10/01/speckled-hen-storytelling-finders-keepers
