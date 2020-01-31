American Opera Project, Encompass New Opera Theatre, Hunter College and Manhattan School of Music LAUNCH OF THE DOUGLAS MOORE SONGBOOK

The Launch of the Douglas Moore Songbook and A Celebration of 20th Century Opera Composers - Dominick Argento, Jack Beeson, Douglas Moore and Virgil Thomson - will be showcased on Saturday, March 14.

All four composers represent the foundation of American opera. The day will offer two sessions - one in the afternoon followed by one in the evening -- offering panel discussions, video clips and a recital, beginning at 1:30pm in the Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College. Gordon Ostrowski, Chair of the Douglas Moore Fund serves as moderator. The event is being presented by the National Opera Association, the Douglas Moore Fund for American Opera and Opera Index, in collaboration with The American Opera Project, Encompass New Opera Theatre, Hunter College and Manhattan School of Music.

Session 1

1:30pm to 2:45pm - Dominick Argento - An American Master of Lyric Opera

This session paying homage to Dominick Argento will include a video presentation by composer Libby Larsen, with commentary by James Robinson, Artistic Director of Opera Theater of St. Louis. A recital by Soprano Lauren Flanigan, and a guest singer from the Music and Mentoring House will be performing selections from Miss Havisham's Wedding Night. Music and Mentoring House, founded and run by Lauren Flanigan, offers a unique in-house residency program for a limited number of singers.

3pm to 3:50pm - American Opera through the Lens of Beeson and Moore

Presenters for the Beeson and Moore session will include Professor Miranda Beeson, Creative Writing and Literature, Stony Brook University; and Susan Gonzalez, Director of Vocal Studies & Hunter Opera Theater, Hunter College.

4pm to 4:50pm - Virgil Thomson: The Father of American Opera & Lord Byron Re-discovered

Nancy Rhodes, Artistic Director, Encompass New Opera Theatre and Charles Fussell, President of the Virgil Thomson Foundation will be speaking about Maestro Thomson. Tenor Oswaldo Iraheta and Baritone Mark Watson will perform a selection from Lord Byron.

Session 2: The Launch of the Douglas Moore Songbook

6:30pm - 7:45pm - Douglas Moore and the Defining of American Music

Speaking on Douglas Moore's legacy will be Jerry McBride, Head Librarian, Music Library, Stanford Libraries, joined by Composer Michael Ching, former Chair of the Douglas Moore Fund and Stage Director Jay Lesenger. Gordon Ostrowski will present a video interview by John Kander talking about the Columbia University Opera Workshop. The Douglas Moore Songbook's mission is to offer unpublished material of Douglas Moore and his colleagues that will be made available to singers for auditions and recitals.

8pm to 9:30pm - Recital: The Douglas Moore Songbook

Michael Ching serves as curator for the recital that will feature singers from The American Opera Projects, Encompass New Opera Theatre, Hunter College, Manhattan School of Music and Music Mentoring House. In addition to songs by Douglas Moore, songs by his contemporaries such as Kurt Weill, Duke Ellington, Lee Hoiby, John Kander and Jack Beeson will also be performed.

Tickets: General Admission all-day ticket $70, $60 (seniors), $50 (students). $40 Session tickets are also available. For tickets go to http://kayeplayhouse.hunter.cuny.edu. Telephone: 212 772 4448





