American Ballet Theatre To Host 2024 Pride Night This Month

American Ballet Theatre has announced the fourth annual Pride Night on Wednesday evening, June 26, 2024, at the Metropolitan Opera House.

This year's pride celebration takes place alongside a performance of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works, an innovative ballet triptych which depicts the life and works of queer literary icon Virginia Woolf and explores questions of sexuality and gender identity and expression. An award-winning full-length contemporary ballet, Woolf Works recreates the emotions, themes, and fluid style of three of Virginia Woolf's novels—Mrs. Dalloway, Orlando, and The Waves—to express the heart of an artistic life driven to discover a freer, uniquely modern realism.

Adding to the evening's spectrum of Pride-related touchpoints, ABT has curated an exhibit honoring the Company's first Hair and Makeup Supervisor, Leopold Allen, who was a cornerstone of ABT for over a decade. The exhibit will be available all season and can be found in the vitrine in the South TV Lounge, near List Hall in the Metropolitan Opera House. The evening concludes with the ABT Silent Disco, beginning at 9:00 P.M. and part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City free, public programming, for audience members to join following the performance. The ABT Silent Disco will be hosted by former ABT dancer Connor Holloway and DJ Remeice.

Tickets

Tickets for the June 26 performance of Woolf Works are on sale starting at $32.50 and can be purchased through ABT's website or at the Metropolitan Opera House box office at 30 Lincoln Center Plaza. Those who are attending the performance of Woolf Works are welcome to join the ABT Silent Disco after the show's end.

Silent Disco attendees can either pre-register starting June 24 on Lincoln Center's website or be admitted on a first-come-first serve basis—capacity is large enough that this should not be an issue. For more information about ABT, please visit ABT's website.