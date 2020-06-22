Amanda Swickle Wants to Share Her Voice with the Entire World - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Amanda Swickle shares more about her charity,

What charity did you pick and why?

I decided to donate to BCEFA because I performed in the Easter bonnet with them 2 years ago and seeing what they did for the broadway community was so inspiring to me! I also want to contribute to their COVID-19 emergency efforts right now.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied to Next on Stage so I can share my voice with the entire world! When I heard that I could have the chance to record an original at broadway records, it was like a possible dream that could come true! I've always dreamed of recording there just like some of my favorite broadway stars! To imagine myself singing there is crazy! I was also interested in donating 1000 dollars to charity because I always like to give back to the community and help people in need.

What is your favorite musical and why?

Beetlejuice is one of my favorite musicals. The set, costumes, and actors where all so amazing! I've never heard of beetle juice before and the show was so exciting and fun. There were so many surprises and the songs were all so funny and breath taking at the same time! I never wanted the night to end.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been reading and making Tik Tok's all day long! I also watch a movie on Netflix to end off each night. I also practice playing the piano and continue to learn new songs everyday! I also recently started learning how to use the skateboard and It's so much fun!

Give a shoutout and share a fun fact!

I want to thank my family, my friends and everyone who has voted for me so far. None of this would have been possible without them and I'm truly so thankful! A funny fun fact about me is that I can do an awesome belly role!

Want to see Amanda in the final 3? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 3! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

