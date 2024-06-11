All Things Go Festival Launches in New York With Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All Things Go has announced its expansion to New York City with its inaugural festival at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium. Headlining this year’s New York lineup are Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Chappell Roan, MUNA, Ethel Cain, and Julien Baker. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 28th, and Sunday, September 29th on the same weekend as its Washington DC area counterpart. Tickets for New York will go on sale Friday, June 14th, at 10 AM ET HERE.



All Things Go New York’s headlining artists are joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Holly Humberstone, Samia, Del Water Gap, Soccer Mommy, Coco & Clair Clair, Mannequin Pussy, Indigo DeSouza, Towa Bird and Annie DiRusso - presenting yet another female and non-binary-focused lineup, underscoring All Things Go's steadfast commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive spaces within the music community.



The All Things Go Festival has sold out for 3 consecutive years at Merriweather Post Pavilion just outside of DC, with fans from more than half the states in the U.S. and multiple countries in attendance, highlighting the festival's growing international appeal and reputation.



All Things Go always strives to deliver a unique, diverse lineup while elevating underrepresented voices. This year's All Things Go NYC lineup promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres.



Over the years, newcomers, especially, have always received a warm welcome from the avid, curious, and dedicated All Things Go audience. All Things Go fosters a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given ATG loving and cheeky nicknames, including “Gay-chella,” “All Things Gay,” and “Lesbopalooza.”

ALL THINGS GO FESTIVAL 2024 - NEW YORK:

Saturday, September 28

Reneé Rapp

MUNA

Chappell Roan

Holly Humberstone

Del Water Gap

Soccer Mommy

Coco & Clair Clair

Towa Bird

(gates open at noon)



Sunday, September 29

Janelle Monáe

Ethel Cain

Julien Baker

Maise Peters

Samia

Mannequin Pussy

Indigo DeSouza

Annie DiRusso

(gates open at noon)

ABOUT ALL THINGS GO:

All Things Go is an independent music festival and creative house specializing in forward-thinking digital and live music experiences. Founded in 2011, originated in Washington, DC, All Things Go has collaborated with innovative artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monae, Charli XCX, MUNA, Lizzy McAlpine, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, and many more. In 2024, All Things Go launches a festival in New York at Forest Hills stadium on the same weekend as its DC-area festival. All Things Go has cultivated a devoted community of fans (The Besties) who embrace inclusivity and diversity, embodying the festival ethos. All Things Go was a Pollstar Music Festival of The Year 2022 nominee and the company has been featured in Variety, Forbes NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, SPIN, CNN, Pitchfork, The Washington Post and other major media outlets.