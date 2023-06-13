Alison Bechdel, Jenn Colella & More to Join ALISON BECHDEL'S DYKES TO WATCH OUT FOR - ONE NIGHT STAND Live

Alison Bechdel, Roberta Colindrez, Jenn Colella, and more will participate in a special one-night-only event, “Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For - One Night Stand,” on Friday, June 23, at Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. In celebration of Pride Week, this live performance will include a “Best Of” compilation from the Audible Original series, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For, along with performances from Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten and Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella.

Tickets for the in-person event are available now at Ticketmaster.com and the Minetta Lane Box Office. Tickets are $18 plus applicable fees.

Exclusively released on Audible on June 1st, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For was adapted by playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. The audio series is based on the cult favorite comic strip from Alison Bechdel, MacArthur Genius Award-winning author of Fun Home, and brought hilariously to life in this new comedy by a star-studded crew, including Jane Lynch (Glee), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Roberta Colindrez (A League of Their Own), Roxane Gay (New York Times-bestselling author of Bad Feminist) and Jenn Colella (Broadway’s Come from Away). The comic strip is “reborn in a surprising medium” (New York Times) featuring original music by Alana Davis, Faith Soloway, and Bitch, and a soundtrack featuring hits by Ferron, Holly Near, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Cris Williamson, and Joan Jett.

ALISON BECHDEL

is a cartoonist whose work includes the long-running comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” as well as the graphic memoirs “Fun Home,” “Are You My Mother?” and “The Secret to Superhuman Strength.” But she is best-known in some quarters for being the originator of “The Bechdel Test.” The stage-musical adaptation of Fun Home premiered on Broadway in 2015, and received five Tony Awards. Bechdel is the recipient of a Guggenheim and a MacArthur Fellowship.

