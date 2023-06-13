Alison Bechdel, Jenn Colella & More to Join ALISON BECHDEL'S DYKES TO WATCH OUT FOR - ONE NIGHT STAND Live

In celebration of Pride Week, this live performance will include a “Best Of” compilation from the Audible Original series, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Alison Bechdel, Jenn Colella & More to Join ALISON BECHDEL'S DYKES TO WATCH OUT FOR - ONE NIGHT STAND Live

Alison Bechdel, Roberta Colindrez, Jenn Colella, and more will participate in a special one-night-only event, “Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For - One Night Stand,” on Friday, June 23, at Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane), Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York. In celebration of Pride Week, this live performance will include a “Best Of” compilation from the Audible Original series, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For, along with performances from Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten and Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella.

Tickets for the in-person event are available now at Ticketmaster.com and the Minetta Lane Box Office. Tickets are $18 plus applicable fees.

Exclusively released on Audible on June 1st, Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For was adapted by playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman. The audio series is based on the cult favorite comic strip from Alison Bechdel, MacArthur Genius Award-winning author of Fun Home, and brought hilariously to life in this new comedy by a star-studded crew, including Jane Lynch (Glee), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Roberta Colindrez (A League of Their Own), Roxane Gay (New York Times-bestselling author of Bad Feminist) and Jenn Colella (Broadway’s Come from Away). The comic strip is “reborn in a surprising medium” (New York Times) featuring original music by Alana Davis, Faith Soloway, and Bitch, and a soundtrack featuring hits by Ferron, Holly Near, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Cris Williamson, and Joan Jett.

ALISON BECHDEL

is a cartoonist whose work includes the long-running comic strip “Dykes to Watch Out For” as well as the graphic memoirs “Fun Home,” “Are You My Mother?” and “The Secret to Superhuman Strength.” But she is best-known in some quarters for being the originator of “The Bechdel Test.” The stage-musical adaptation of Fun Home premiered on Broadway in 2015, and received five Tony Awards. Bechdel is the recipient of a Guggenheim and a MacArthur Fellowship.

 

ABOUT AUDIBLE

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 800,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

 




RELATED STORIES

1
BroadwayWorld Is Casting Teen Critics! Photo
BroadwayWorld Is Casting Teen Critics!

Do you know a kid who loves Broadway and would love to see shows for free? Submit them to be BroadwayWorld's next Kid Critic today!

2
Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical Photo
Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical

Sara Bareilles has another Broadway musical in the works! After a whirlwind 48 hours attending the Tony Awards as a nominee for Into the Woods and the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! at th Tribeca Film Festival, Bareilles revealed that she is in the process of writing another musical.

3
Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour Photo
Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour

Additional casting has been announced for The Wiz, coming to Broadway next year following a national tour. Award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox will take on the role of Glinda with Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene.

4
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident Photo
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

It has been reported that actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident.

More Hot Stories For You

Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and TourDeborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour
Wake Up With BWW 6/13: TONY AWARDS Ratings, Reviews, Performances, Photos, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/13: TONY AWARDS Ratings, Reviews, Performances, Photos, and More!
Photos: Party With The Stars Inside The Tonys Afterparty At The Carlyle HotelPhotos: Party With The Stars Inside The Tonys Afterparty At The Carlyle Hotel
Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's LookLupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's Look

Videos

Video: Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' Video Video: Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical'
Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' Video
Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical'
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Getting Jane Seymour-Ready Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Getting Jane Seymour-Ready
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You