Ali Ewoldt, Reed Lancaster & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed he full cast & creative team for the return of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas, adapted and directed by Charlotte Moore (Aristocrats), with music direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy). A Child’s Christmas in Wales will begin previews December 4, 2024, with opening night set for December 8, for a limited run through December 29, 2024, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.



The cast of A Child’s Christmas in Wales will include Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Reed Lancaster (Translations), Ashley Robinson (Meet Me in St. Louis), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kimberly Doreen Burns (Finian’s Rainbow), and Polly McKie (The Butcher Boy).



A Child’s Christmas in Wales will feature costume design by David Toser (The O’Casey Cycle), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (On Beckett), and musical direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy). April Ann Kline (The Devil’s Disciple) is the Production Stage Manager, and Hope Michelson (Days of Wine and Roses) is the Assistant Stage Manager.



This December, Irish Rep offers up the seventh special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas’s iconic A Child’s Christmas in Wales. Charlotte Moore’s (Aristocrats) musical adaptation of this “never to be forgotten day at the end of the unremembered year” features heartwarming contemporary and traditional Christmas music interwoven with the popular story of that snowy Christmas Day in Wales.



A Child’s Christmas in Wales returns to the Irish Rep stage once again this holiday season. Charlotte Moore premiered this adaptation in 2002 as part of A Celtic Christmas.

The performance schedule for A Child’s Christmas in Wales is as follows: Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm; Wednesdays & Saturdays at 2pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances Tuesday December 24 and Wednesday December 25. There will be an added performance on Friday December 27 at 2pm.



Tickets to A Child’s Christmas in Wales begin at $55 and are available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets are available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.