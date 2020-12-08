Alex Brightman, Ethan Slater, Micaela Diamond, and More Join Andrew Barth Feldman's Fifth BROADWAY WHODUNIT Murder Mystery Event
The event takes place on Sunday, December 13 at 6pm ET.
Andrew Barth Feldman's Broadway Whodunit returns for the fifth installment titled 'The Fifth Mystery: A Very Hanukkah Whodunit.'
The cast includes Alex Brightman, Micaela Diamond, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Ethan Slater, Alex Wyse, Andrew Barth Feldman, Troy Iwata, and Grace Kaufman.
Audiences will sleuth their way to a solution as detectives in the live, unscripted event. The price of the ticket includes access to a website containing virtual rooms, in which they can track suspects and discuss theories with other players as they move through the game.
Find tickets and more information at BroadwayWhodunit.com.
