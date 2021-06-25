Alex Brightman, Annaleigh Ashford, Tituss Burgess & More Will Take Part in MUSICAL THEATRE MAYHEM This Summer

On July 12-18, join Musical Theatre Mayhem for a one-week virtual workshop intensive! The special event will feature BroadwayWorld's very own Ben Cameron (Wicked, Broadway Sessions), Nikki Snelson (Legally Blonde, A Chorus Line), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Quantico, The Phantom of the Opera) Eric Stretch (Wicked, Aida), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Keala Seettle (The Greatest Showman and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford.

Participants can alternatively chose to audit the celebrity talkbacks to ask their favorite Broadway stars questions.

For more info, email NikkiSnelson@me.com.

Musical Theatre Mayhem is a multi-faceted HIGH ENERGY Triple Threat Broadway workshop. We bring Broadway stars to your home for intensive classes in Audition Technique, Scene Study, Cabaret Performance, Improv, Original Broadway Choreography and Q&As.