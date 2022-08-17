Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: THE MUSICAL Will Return to the Bourbon Room This Fall

Following the triumphant release of its soundtrack earlier this summer and a major appearance at this year's LA Drag Con, Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: The Musical will soon return to The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, with performances running September 23-October 15, 2022.

DRAG: The Musical will surely become a modern day queer cult classic. Co-written and conceived with Alaska's longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, as well as directed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff (notably from the TONY-winning revival of "Hedwig And The Angry Inch"), 'DRAG: The Musical' tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles.

Welcome to DRAG: The Musical! Gird your loins and immerse yourself in this DRAGtabulous show that puts the T in theatrics. Featuring a star-studded cast including Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Broadwayʼs own Nick Adams, and Peppermint, together they tell the tale of two rival drag clubs that must overcome their differences in order to survive. Enjoy a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and the power of family. Harkening back to cult classics like Rocky Horror and La Cage aux Folles with a modern twist, DRAG: The Musical is a Broadway bound spectacle that you have to see to believe.

