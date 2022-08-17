Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: THE MUSICAL Will Return to the Bourbon Room This Fall

The show will run on weekends September 23-October 15, 2022.

Aug. 17, 2022  
Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: THE MUSICAL Will Return to the Bourbon Room This Fall

Following the triumphant release of its soundtrack earlier this summer and a major appearance at this year's LA Drag Con, Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: The Musical will soon return to The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, with performances running September 23-October 15, 2022.

DRAG: The Musical will surely become a modern day queer cult classic. Co-written and conceived with Alaska's longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, as well as directed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff (notably from the TONY-winning revival of "Hedwig And The Angry Inch"), 'DRAG: The Musical' tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles.

Welcome to DRAG: The Musical! Gird your loins and immerse yourself in this DRAGtabulous show that puts the T in theatrics. Featuring a star-studded cast including Alaska Thunderf*ck, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Broadwayʼs own Nick Adams, and Peppermint, together they tell the tale of two rival drag clubs that must overcome their differences in order to survive. Enjoy a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and the power of family. Harkening back to cult classics like Rocky Horror and La Cage aux Folles with a modern twist, DRAG: The Musical is a Broadway bound spectacle that you have to see to believe.

Learn more about Drag: The Musical from Alaska and Tomas.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Bartlett Sher Discusses Broadway's CAMELOT, Portrayal of American History in Theater & MoreVIDEO: Bartlett Sher Discusses Broadway's CAMELOT, Portrayal of American History in Theater & More
August 17, 2022

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher recently sat down with the White House Historical Association to discuss the portrayal of American history in theater. Sher gives insight into his new collaboration with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin of a new version of Camelot on Broadway, and more.  Watch here!
Temple Theater to Present GROUP PROJECT in SeptemberTemple Theater to Present GROUP PROJECT in September
August 17, 2022

GROUP PROJECT is a new work written and directed by Lindsay Goss in collaboration with a cohort of Temple University theater students. GROUP PROJECT will be performed live and in person from September 8 to 18, 2022, at The Randall Theater.
Ananda Xenia Shakti Hits UK iTunes Top 3 With 'Super High Vibe Song To Awaken In You The Festival Of Life'Ananda Xenia Shakti Hits UK iTunes Top 3 With 'Super High Vibe Song To Awaken In You The Festival Of Life'
August 17, 2022

Founding member of girl-punk band, B Girls-turned-yoga master and meditation artist returns with 8-minute epic musical journey, 'No More Limits'
Tony Award Winning Playwright Greg Kotis to Preview New Musical THE END OF ALL FLESH at The Players' RingTony Award Winning Playwright Greg Kotis to Preview New Musical THE END OF ALL FLESH at The Players' Ring
August 17, 2022

The Players’ Ring will present a concert reading of two time Tony award winning playwright Greg Kotis’ new musical, The End of All Flesh. 
aGLIFF Announces Full Festival Schedule and Events for PRISM 35aGLIFF Announces Full Festival Schedule and Events for PRISM 35
August 17, 2022

aGLIFF, Austin’s oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, has announced the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX.