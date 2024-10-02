Alanis Morissette & More to Join PAC NYC's Inaugural ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed additional Icons to the inaugural PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL from Tuesday, October 29 – Saturday, November 2, 2024.



Joining the festival: a special edition of Tribeca Talks with Alanis Morissette in partnership with Tribeca Festival, ALOK, Ally Love and Interior Chinatown series regular Chloe Bennet and author/showrunner Charles Yu in partnership with Gold House and Hulu. They join previously announced Icons: Misty Copeland, The Dogist, Alex Edelman, Renée Fleming, Michael Imperioli, Baaba Maal, Philippe Petit, Questlove, Marcus Samuelsson, Kathleen Turner, Serena Williams, and Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men Live! Moderators and more to be announced soon.



Audiences can also enjoy free performances and events on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Lobby Stage throughout the Festival. A calendar of events is available at www.pacnyc.org



PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE FESTIVAL will bring audiences into the room with trailblazers in art, music, comedy, film, sports, and more to talk about pushing boundaries, making a mark, and elevating the everyday to the iconic.



The festival features cultural change-makers sharing their personal journeys and powerful insights, encouraging us all to be iconic in our own lives.



The festival is being designed to bring an annual experience to the World Trade Center using the full flexibility of the Perelman Performing Arts Center, with events staged in all three theaters, on the public Vartan and Clare Gregorian lobby stage, and inside the restaurant, Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson.



At the heart of PAC NYC’s mission is a commitment to create connections through the performing arts and to entertain and inspire audiences from across New York and around the world. This festival will encourage PAC NYC’s audiences and neighbors to exchange ideas in a positive and uplifting environment – in the spirit of the center’s location in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.



Tickets are currently on sale to the general public by calling 212-266-3000 or visiting pacnyc.org.

