Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts & More Join George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN Biopic on Netflix

Netflix has announced new additions to Rustin, a new biopic based on the life of activist Bayard Rustin, written and directed by George C. Wolfe.

Deadline reports that Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, CCH Pounder, Bill Irwin, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, and Carra Patterson will join the previously announced Audra McDonald, Chris Rock, Colman Domingo, and Glynn Turman.

Rustin tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.

Higher Ground's Mark R. Wright & Alex G. Scott are set to produce the film. Rustin is the first feature film that Higher Ground is producing. Higher Ground's upcoming slate of projects in partnership with Netflix includes the feature films Exit West and Satellite, and the comedic series The G Word with Adam Conover. Higher Ground presented the hit 2021 Netflix film, Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed Netflix film Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

Higher Ground, founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is focused on telling the stories that embody the values the Obamas have championed throughout their lives. Higher Ground produces scripted films, TV series, children's programs and documentaries exclusively with Netflix, and podcasts exclusively with Spotify. Its first release American Factory won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and its first podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, was the biggest Spotify Original in history.