Hairspray director Adam Shankman is setting the record straight about the use (or lack thereof) of artificial intelligence in his new disaster comedy, Stop! That! Train! Comments have been swirling on social media recently that the film contained a liberal amount of generative AI — a claim that Shankman says is false.

"It's come to my attention that there is some on-line speculation that Stop! That! Train! is full of fully generative AI shots and I'm here to tell you this is patently not true," said the director in an Instagram post.

"There are a sum total of ZERO shots conceived by AI in the movie. We employed hundreds of VFX artists who all killed themselves getting this out for release and not one job was taken out of human hands. The movie is a fully human made piece of joy and laughter."

The rumors began to circulate due to the involvement of Acme AI & FX, a visual effects company that worked on the film. However, according to comments made to Variety , the company was only consulted for background workflow processes not seen on screen, rather than the AI-generated imagery and technology that the company also utilizes.

Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Directed by Shankman, the movie hits theaters on June 12.

Additional Drag Race alums in the movie include Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and Michelle Visage. The movie also stars Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom and Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas), along with Sarah Michelle Gellar appearing as herself, Chris Parnell, Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Natasha Leggero, Drew Droege, Raven-Symoné, and Joel McHale.

Stop! That! Train! is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.