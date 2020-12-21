Actors' Equity Has Extended its Flexible Dues Policy
The policy now includes members who did not pay November 2020 dues.
BroadwayWorld has learned that following a policy Actors' Equity set last spring, the union will continue to extend the deadline by which union members are required to pay dues. Members who did not pay their dues in April 2020 will still be considered "in good standing" until May 31, 2021.
The policy was approved by Equity's National Council on December 15, and now also includes members who did not pay their November 2020 dues.
Last spring, Equity announced that they were extended the payment deadline due to the ongoing pandemic, but members who were able to pay dues were encouraged to do so in order to support the functions of Actors' Equity.
Actors' Equity Association's National Council voted to continue Equity's pandemic policy of dues flexibility from this past spring. Read more details in the member portal - https://t.co/murMq9L2Sx pic.twitter.com/3e375wPbn1- Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) December 20, 2020
For more information visit: https://members.actorsequity.org/signin/?returnurl=%2Fnewsandevents%2Fequitynews%2Fnews%2FNovemberDuesForgiveness%2F
