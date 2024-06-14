Actor, Dancer, Choreographer, and Director Tony Mordente Dies at Age 88

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor, dancer, director, and choreographer Tony Mordente has died at age 88.

Mordente was born on December 3, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York and began dancing at the age of 13. His early career would include training at the High School of Performing Arts and American Ballet Theater School which led to the launch of his Broadway career.

Mordente appeared in the Broadway and West End productions of West Side Story, as well as the film adaptation. While making the film, he met Chita Rivera, to whom he previously was married. The pair had a daughter, actress, singer, and dancer, Lisa Mordente, before they were divorced in 1966.

Mordente's other Broadway credits include L'il Abner and Bye Bye Birdie. Also on Broadway, he choreographed Here's Where I Belong and served as assistant choreographer on Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Television acting credits include Combat! and The Outer Limits. He also choreographed television variety shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. His television directing credits include Rhoda, Matlock, Walker, Texas Ranger, The A-Team, The Love Boat, 7th Heaven, The Practice, Busting Loose, Love, Sidney, Family Ties, Day by Day, M*A*S*H, and Burke's Law, among others.