Actor Bill Cobbs Passes Away at 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Bill Cobbs has passed away.

Cobbs had a prolific career that spanned over 45 years, with numerous acting roles across film, television, and the stage. In the 1970s, he worked alongside Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Adolph Caesar, and Moses Gunn in productions at the Negro Ensemble Company in New York.

On Broadway, he served as an understudy in Black Picture Show and The First Breeze of Summer, both in 1975. Seven years later, in 1982, he understudied the role of Cutler in the original Broadway production of August Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Onscreen, he was directed by Mike Nichols, Martin Scorsese, and Forest Whitaker to name a few. Later in his life, he appeared in the Night at the Museum franchise alongside Mickey Rooney and Dick Van Dyke.

Photo Credit: NBC