Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan and More to Join MATCHBOOK FEST 2026

Matchbook Fest 2026 is a brand-new five-week summer festival running from July 22, 2026 through August 21, 2026. Created to celebrate the creative process, the festival provides artists with the opportunity to develop, test, and share ideas in front of a live audience at Off-Broadway venue Greenwich House Theater. Tickets are now available exclusively on TodayTix during a 24-hour pre-sale, with the general on-sale beginning at 11AM ET on Tuesday, July 14.

Artists confirmed to participate include Emmy-nominated actor, musician, and television host Steve Burns; Tony Award winner Matt Doyle; Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan; “Saturday Night Live” star Alex Moffat; Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham; songwriter and musical theatre writer Zack Zadek; and more, including new works by playwright, lyricist and actor Charlie Oh and Tony Award-nominated choreographer Ellenore Scott. Current confirmed programming is included below with more to be announced soon.

Bringing together theater, music, comedy, conversation, readings, cabaret, and interdisciplinary performance, Matchbook Fest 2026 embraces work at every stage of development. From polished presentations to first readings, intimate concerts, and one-night experiments still finding their final form. Whether you're discovering a new composer, hearing a play for the first time, or watching an idea evolve in real time, Matchbook offers audiences a front-row seat to the creative process.

Hosted in the historic Greenwich House Theater, Matchbook Fest 2026 brings established voices and emerging artists together for five weeks of unexpected collaborations and unforgettable live experiences. No two evenings are alike, but every event shares the same goal: a space wher

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 PROGRAMMING

Week One

Wednesday, July 22: Theater Talk with Michael Riedel & Patrick Pacheco

A reunion conversation of the hit television talk show.

Thursday, July 23: Matchbook Spark Vol. 1: FOMO x Such a Precious Thing

Two bold new works: an award-winning solo comedy about leaving the Mormon Church and an intimate new musical by Jane Bruce, Billie Aikens, and Trey Everett.

Friday, July 24: Steady

A new play exploring what we are willing to accept for our art. By Trey Everett, featuring original music by Eleri Ward and direction and choreography by Tony Award nominee Ellenore Scott.

Sunday, July 26: Matt Doyle & Bonnie Milligan: Mentally Unwell, But Funny

Broadway besties in concert. Who the hell knows what it’ll be, they don’t yet.

Week Two

Wednesday, July 29 & Thursday, July 30: Steve Burns Alive

Steve Burns (yes, Blue's Clues Steve) stars in a wildly funny and unexpectedly moving new solo play about fame, grief, and internet mythology.

Friday, July 31: Matchbook Spark Vol. 2: BLUDLINE: A Hip-Hop Odyssey x The One-Man Odyssey

Two unforgettable takes on Homer's epic—from a Richard Rodgers Award-winning hip-hop musical to an extraordinary one-man performance in the original Ancient Greek.

Saturday, August 1 & Sunday, August 2: Bryce Pinkham: Father Time

A new solo musical blending music, memory, and heart as Tony and Grammy-nominated performer Bryce Pinkham tells the true story of becoming a father in a moment of crisis.

Week Three

Monday, August 3: Andrew Lippa: New Songs, New Stories

An intimate evening with one of musical theater's most celebrated writers. Equal parts concert and memories, this one-night-only event invites audiences inside the work of an artist still writing his next chapter.

Tuesday, August 4: Rosie: The Musical

A new musical gets the iconic riveter jumping off the page in this hilarious, original story that will make the 40’s feel more contemporary than ever.

Wednesday, August 5: It’s like an amazing time to be alive right now by Charlie Oh

A new play that skewers tech culture, privilege, and the end of the world—one party at a time.

Thursday, August 6: Matchbook Spark Vol. 3: What Would Meryl Do x Bi

Two hilarious new solo comedies—from a desperate man's quest to live like Meryl Streep to a sharp, fearless exploration of being biracial, bisexual, and bipolar.

Friday, August 7: The Situation is Getting Worse by Philip Kenner

A darkly hilarious new play about orphaned siblings, a dying planet, and the absurdity of surviving it all. It’s like Three Sisters, with toxic goo.

Week Four

Monday, August 10: The Joe Iconis Musical Hootenanny

Joe Iconis hosts an unforgettable evening of Broadway favorites, surprise guests, and brand-new musical theater in glorious organized chaos, including an open mic for new and upcoming songwriters.

Tuesday, August 11: Matchbook Spark Vol. 4: What Would Meryl Do? X Disappearing Act

One man's quest to live like Meryl Streep pairs with an unforgettable blend of comedy, magic, and mentalism for an evening full of surprises.

Sunday, August 16: March Madness by Kevin Zak

Little F*cking Women. The outrageous new comedy gives a beloved classic the irreverent treatment it never knew it needed.

Week Five

Monday, August 17: Zack Zadek & Friends

An intimate concert featuring Zack Zadek and special guests celebrating new music and Broadway talent.

Tuesday, August 18: Matchbook Spark Vol. 5: Next Year in Connecticut! x Song Society

A dysfunctional Passover musical meets an exciting new solo work in an evening of bold new voices.

Wednesday, August 19: Matchbook Spark Vol. 6: Kira Stone & Veronica Mansour in Concert

Two of musical theater's most exciting emerging songwriters share an unforgettable evening of new music.

Thursday, August 20: Matchbook Spark Vol. 7: Girls Really Listen to Me x NOVA

Two fearless solo plays tackle privilege, sexuality, identity, and power with humor, honesty, and bite.

Friday, August 21: Precursula

SNL’s Alex Moffat stars in Caroline Kingsley Moffat's wickedly funny new play, giving the sea witch her long-overdue side of the story.



Each volume of Matchbook Sparks pairs two exciting new works in development, giving audiences the chance to discover bold new voices and experience the creative process in action.

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