Start Meeting The Muny's Principal Casts
2021 Season Tickets Are on Sale!
The Muny announced 27 principal cast members for its 2021 season in Forest Park. Complete company casting will be announced throughout June and July. After what will be a 23-month intermission, The Muny's 103rd season will open with the Muny premiere of Smokey Joe's Cafe, followed by the beloved classic The Sound of Music. The season continues with a newly reimagined Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, the Midwest regional and Muny premiere of On Your Feet! and closes with Broadway's longest-running American musical Chicago.
Smokey Joe's Cafe
The Songs Of Leiber And Stoller
July 26 - August 1
Words And Music By Jerry Leiber And Mike Stoller
Featuring Charl Brown (sonny), Michael Campayno (Rod), Mykal Kilgore (Little Walter), Tiffany Mann (Willie Mae), Hayley Podschun (Annette), Christopher Sams (Cornelius), Nasia Thomas (Pearl), Jason Veasey (Doc)
The Sound Of Music
August 3- 9
Music By Richard Rodgers
Lyrics By Oscar Hammerstein II
Book By Howard Lindsay And Russel Crouse
Suggested By "the Trapp Family Singers" By Maria Augusta Trapp
Featuring Kate Rockwell (Maria Rainer), Michael Hayden (captain Georg Von Trapp), Bryonha Marie Parham (the Mother Abbess), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl Von Trapp), Andrew Alstat (Rolf Gruber), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), John Scherer (Max Detweiler)
Seven Brides For Seven Brothers
August 12 - 18
Book By Lawrence Kasha And David Landay
Lyrics By Johnny Mercer
Music By Gene de Paul
New Songs By Al Kasha And Joel Hirschhorn
Based On The Mgm Film And
"The Sobbin' Women" By Stephen Vincent Benet
Dance Music Arrangements By Sam Davis
Featuring Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee)
On Your Feet!
The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan
August 21 - 27
Featuring Music Produced And Recorded By Emilio & Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine
Book By Alexander Dinelaris
Featuring Omar Lopez-Cepero (Emilio), Natascia Diaz (Gloria Fajardo), Alma Cuervo (Consuelo, Lee Zarrett (Phil)
Chicago
August 30 - September 5
Book By Fred Ebb And Bob Fosse
Music By John Kander
Lyrics By Fred Ebb
Based On The Play By Maurine Dallas Watkins
Script Adaptation By David Thompson
Featuring Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Emily Skinner (matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn), Adam Heller (Amos Hart), Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine)