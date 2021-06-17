Start Meeting The Muny's Principal Casts

The Muny announced 27 principal cast members for its 2021 season in Forest Park. Complete company casting will be announced throughout June and July. After what will be a 23-month intermission, The Muny's 103rd season will open with the Muny premiere of Smokey Joe's Cafe, followed by the beloved classic The Sound of Music. The season continues with a newly reimagined Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, the Midwest regional and Muny premiere of On Your Feet! and closes with Broadway's longest-running American musical Chicago.



Smokey Joe's Cafe

The Songs Of Leiber And Stoller

July 26 - August 1

Words And Music By Jerry Leiber And Mike Stoller

Featuring Charl Brown (sonny), Michael Campayno (Rod), Mykal Kilgore (Little Walter), Tiffany Mann (Willie Mae), Hayley Podschun (Annette), Christopher Sams (Cornelius), Nasia Thomas (Pearl), Jason Veasey (Doc)

The Sound Of Music

August 3- 9

Music By Richard Rodgers

Lyrics By Oscar Hammerstein II

Book By Howard Lindsay And Russel Crouse

Suggested By "the Trapp Family Singers" By Maria Augusta Trapp

Featuring Kate Rockwell (Maria Rainer), Michael Hayden (captain Georg Von Trapp), Bryonha Marie Parham (the Mother Abbess), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl Von Trapp), Andrew Alstat (Rolf Gruber), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), John Scherer (Max Detweiler)



Seven Brides For Seven Brothers

August 12 - 18

Book By Lawrence Kasha And David Landay

Lyrics By Johnny Mercer

Music By Gene de Paul

New Songs By Al Kasha And Joel Hirschhorn

Based On The Mgm Film And

"The Sobbin' Women" By Stephen Vincent Benet

Dance Music Arrangements By Sam Davis

Featuring Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee)



On Your Feet!

The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

August 21 - 27

Featuring Music Produced And Recorded By Emilio & Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

Book By Alexander Dinelaris

Featuring Omar Lopez-Cepero (Emilio), Natascia Diaz (Gloria Fajardo), Alma Cuervo (Consuelo, Lee Zarrett (Phil)

Chicago

August 30 - September 5

Book By Fred Ebb And Bob Fosse

Music By John Kander

Lyrics By Fred Ebb

Based On The Play By Maurine Dallas Watkins

Script Adaptation By David Thompson

Featuring Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Emily Skinner (matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn), Adam Heller (Amos Hart), Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine)

