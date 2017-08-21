Aaron Tveit-Led COMPANY Extends at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, has announced a one-week extension of Company.

Featuring a book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with choreography by Jeffrey Page, music supervision by Darren R. Cohen, music direction by Dan Pardo, and direction by Julianne Boyd, Company began previews on Thursday, August 10, 2017 and officially opened Sunday, August 13, and will now play through Sunday, September 10, 2017.

The cast of Company features Aaron Tveit (Broadway's Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), who returns to BSC after previously playing "Matt" in the 2007 production of Calvin Berger, as "Bobby," along with Mara Davi (Broadway's Dames at Sea) as "April," Ellen Harvey (Broadway's Present Laughter) as "Joanne," Lawrence E. Street (Broadway's Urinetown) as "Harry," Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway's The Color Purple) as "Sarah," Kate Loprest (Broadway's First Date) as "Susan," Jane Pfitsch (Broadway's Cabaret) as "Jenny," James Ludwig (Broadway's Spamalot) as "David," Lauren Marcus (Little Shop of Horrors, Sharon Playhouse) as "Amy," Peter Reardon (BSC's All My Sons) as "Larry," Nora Schell (Spamilton, Triad Theater) as "Marta," and Rebecca Kuznick (BSC's Fiddler on the Roof) as "Kathy."

Company features scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by Sara Jean Tosetti, lighting design by Brian Tovar, sound design by Ed Chapman, hair and wig design by Liz Printz, music supervision by Darren R. Cohen, and music direction by Dan Pardo. Renee Lutz serves as production stage manager, with Anthony O. Bullock as assistant stage manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting Ltd.

The performance schedule for Company is as follows: Through September 2, 2017: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday through Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday and Friday at 2pm, and Sunday at 5pm. Please note - there is an additional 2pm performance on Saturday, September 2. From September 6, 2017: Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7 at 7pm; Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 8pm; Saturday, September 9 at 2pm; Sunday, September 10 at 3pm. Single tickets for Company range from $30 to $72.

Currently playing on the St. Germain Stage is This written by Obie Award-winner Melissa James Gibson. The cast of This includes Julia Coffey (BSC's Absurd Person Singular) as "Jane," Erica Dorfler (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as "Marrell," Eddie Boroevich (Buzzer) as "Tom," Mark H. Dold (BSC's Love Letters) as "Alan," and Paris Remillard (Broadway's HAIR) as "Jean-Pierre." This, directed by Louisa Proske, began previews on August 3, officially opened on August 6, and will run through August 27.

The 2017 Season will conclude with Gaslight (Angel Street) by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Louisa Proske. Gaslight begins previews October 4, opens October 8 and runs through October 22. Cast and creative team for Gaslight will be announced at a later date.

Due to popular demand, BSC has announced a return engagement of the first production of the 2017 season. Kunstler, starring Jeff McCarthy (Broadway's Chicago, BSC's Broadway Bounty Hunter) as the titular character, with Erin Roché (Measure for Measure, The Old Globe) as "Kerry," will return to the St. Germain Stage this fall for 12 performances only. Kunstler is written by Jefferson Award-winner and Emmy Award nominee Jeffrey Sweet, and directed by Meagen Fay. Kunstler begins performances September 13 for a limited run through September 24.

Tickets are on sale and available at www.barringtonstageco.org or by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting the Mainstage box office (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201).

Barrington Stage Company is a professional award-winning Equity regional theatre located in the heart of the Berkshires, in Pittsfield, MA. It was co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and has a three-fold mission: to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre-especially young people. Barrington Stage garnered national attention in 2004 when it premiered William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's musical hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee which later transferred to Broadway where it won two Tony Awards. In 2009, Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session ran more than ten weeks on Stage 2 and later moved Off Broadway and played for two years. St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth (which premiered at BSC as Dr. Ruth, All the Way in 2012) played Off Broadway at the Westside Theatre in fall 2013. BSC's all-time record-breaking musical, On the Town, was originally produced at BSC in 2013. In 2014, it opened on Broadway with BSC as a co-producer, where it was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. In 2016, Barrington Stage swept the? first Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards by winning 20 out of the 25 awards. In 2016, BSC produced three World Premieres; Presto Change-O, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and American Son, which won the Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Related Articles