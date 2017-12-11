Aaron Tveit-Helmed Film CREATED EQUAL to Hold New York Screening and Q&A

There are plans for a screening of Aaron Tveit's new film Created Equal on January 4. The event will also feature a Q&A session with Tveit and producer Thada Catalon following the screening.

The event is set to be held at AMC Loews 19th St. East 6 at 7:30pm. However, a ticket threshold must be reached before December 28 for the event to take place, so get your tickets now!

Tickets can be purchased for $18 at https://www.tugg.com/events/created-equal-maxp.

Created Equal is about an up-and-coming attorney who takes on a case to sue the Catholic Church for discrimination against a young woman who desperately wants to become a Priest. In a world where gender equality is a critical issue, the Church remains steeped in tradition. As the trial unfolds and divine authority challenged, their lives become in danger as extremists plot to stop the heresy against the Church.

Watch a trailer below!

Tveit, who currently stars in the CBS drama thriller "Brain Dead", was most recently seen in the FOX television special, Grease: Live where he played Danny Zuko opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens and Stereotypically You, alongside Lewis Black, Kal Penn and Lauren Miller. The actor has starred on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, in the role of Frank Abagnale Jr.and also created the role of "Gabe" in the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical, Next to Normal, which he developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre and debuted on Broadway. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the cast recordings for Catch Me If You Can and Next to Normal. Tveit's film credits include Les Miserables, where he was seen portraying the character Enjolras alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russel Crowe, Premium Rush, Howl, and Ghost Town. Television audiences know him from Graceland, and numerous guest starring roles on The Good Wife, Body of Proof, Ugly Betty, and Law & Order: SVU.





Related Articles