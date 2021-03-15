Aaron Tveit, Brian May & Kerry Ellis, Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder and More to Take Part in RISE UP WITH ARTS

The Actors Fund announced today that the world's first global variety show, Rise Up With Arts will broadcast virtually, live on World Theatre Day, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM GMT. Founders and co-creators Anya Garnis and Pasha Kovalev created this special evening to help support the industry through dance, singing, and inspirational stories. All proceeds from the virtual show will benefit The Actors Fund and The Theatre Support Fund+. Theatre fans and their families can enjoy this one-of-a-kind virtual variety show from the comfort of their homes.

Bringing together the best of the best from every part of the industry, Rise Up With Arts will include dance performances from stars of "Strictly Come Dancing," "So You Think You Can Dance," and "Dancing with the Stars "as well as feature cast members from Chicago, Rock of Ages and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Additionally, the show is set to include appearances and performances by Lisa Riley, John Logan, Duncan James, Kevin Clifton, Don Black OBE, Brian May & Kerry Ellis, Pasha Kovalev, Sadeck Waff, Stacey Haynes, Patricia Ward Kelly, Robyn Hurder, Aaron Tveit, Dominic "D-trix" Sandoval, Ricky Rojas, Desi Valentine, Lisa-Marie Holmes, Benny Benck III, Robin Windsor, Jim Caruso, Arlene Phillips, Matt Croke, Dante Culcuy, Paula Duarte, Thomas Duern, Pearce Barron, Luka Bayer, Lukas Piquero, Idriss Kargbo, Carl Mullaney, Rebecca Selley, Anna Kumble, Anya Garnis, and more.

Tickets, priced at $26.47 (£19), are available at www.riseupwitharts.com.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to both The Theatre Support Fund+ in the U.K. and The Actors Fund in the U.S. to support artists in these difficult times.

The event will be live streamed via Zoom. Replays will be available for 48 hours if you are unable to attend the live performance.

For more information, please visit: https://www.riseupwitharts.com/.