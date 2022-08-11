ANNIE LIVE! Wins Emmy For Outstanding Hairstyling

Click Here for More on Annie Live!

NBC's Annie LIVE! has won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program.

The Emmy was awarded to Mia Neal, the Department Head Hairstylist, and Leah Loukas, the Assistant Department Head Hairstylist.

The awards come as part of the juried categories for the Emmys, which will be officially presented to winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 3 and 4 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Annie Live!'s Sergio Trujillo is also nominated for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming for musical numbers "Hard Knock Life," "We Got Annie," and "NYC."

Check out the complete list of Emmy nominations here.

Annie LIVE! aired on Monday, December 20 on NBC and starred Celina Smith in the title role of Annie, alongside Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis.

The live musical special scored an average of 5.2 million viewers in its broadcast, scoring second to last out of NBC's live musical efforts, with 2020's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical only pulling in 2.5 million viewers.