ANASTASIA Implements New Box Office Rush Policy Starting Next Week!

Have you heard?

Starting next week, October 24 at 10am, Anastasia will launch a new box office rush policy. The production will release ten $42 tickets (available at the box office) each morning on a first come, first serve basis. On two show days, both shows' rush tickets will be on sale at 10am.

This new rush policy is in addition to the digital lottery that the show currently offers. For all other tickets and for more information about the show, visit anastasiabroadway.com.

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles