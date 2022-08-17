ALONETOGETHER Art Installation Extended Through September

The Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced the extension of its highly acclaimed mixed-media art installation, AloneTogether, a compelling, in-depth exploration of the impact of Covid-19-related global turmoil on the hearts and minds of children and young adults.

Presented by Festival Napa Valley, the exhibit made its West Coast debut at The CIA at Copia in Napa, CA in July, following a successful three-month run at High Line Nine art gallery in New York City earlier this year. The immersive installation, conceptualized and curated by YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, will now remain at The CIA at Copia through September 30. Admission is free and it is open to the public.

AloneTogether embarks on an innovative, experimental journey to understand the experiences of children through the course of the pandemic. Expressed through commissioned pieces by 15 composers and emerging songwriters and poetry written and recorded by the choristers, YPC enthusiasts will see the young choristers perform these works in new mediums including video, art, and film.

"We are thrilled the public response to our AloneTogether installation at The CIA at Copia has been so positive that we have been asked to extend the exhibit through September," said Núñez. "AloneTogether is a dynamic multi-media project that will give viewers a powerful and intimate portrayal of the range of emotions YPC choristers faced during the early days of the pandemic, from fear and loneliness to hope and joy. Art has given our youth a powerful vehicle through which they can process these complicated emotions and share them with the world. This is the power and beauty of art and what we do at YPC."

AloneTogether comprises spoken word, poetry, sculpture, video art, music, and film and features 500 YPC choristers, 15 composers and songwriters, seven poets, three choreographers, and two filmmakers. Ansley Sawyer brings the choristers' stories to life through film, set to commissioned works by composers Samuel Adler, Derek Bermel, Thomas Cabaniss, Paquito D'Rivera, Aneesa Folds, Michael Gordon, Michael Harrison, Ted Hearne, Yuka C. Honda, David Lang, Elizabeth Núñez, Francisco J. Núñez, Jim Papoulis, and Paola Prestini. Additional films by Francisco J. Núñez and a work by YPC's Composer-in-Residence, Gordon Getty, round out the exhibition. The installation is the culmination of YPC's newest commissioning initiative.

Committed to uplifting today's youth and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC is recognized worldwide for its award-winning performances and spectacular artistry. Its programs provide children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique experience of music education and choral performance that seeks to fulfill each child's potential, while creating a model of artistic excellence and diversity that enriches the community.

AloneTogether is open to the public daily now through Friday, September 30 at The CIA at Copia, 500 1st Street in Napa, CA. Admission is free. The installation is presented by Festival Napa Valley and generously supported by Kaiser Permanente Thrive with additional support from First Republic.

For more information on AloneTogether and YPC, please visit ypc.org/alonetogether/.