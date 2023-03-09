ALL ARTS Artist In Residence Festival Launches With Films By ABT's James Whiteside, Musician Diana Oh And More!

ALL ARTS, the streaming platform and channel dedicated to the arts, will premiere four film projects from notable New York City artists commissioned for its 2023 Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program, presented in collaboration with Obie Award-winning performance space HERE.

The new films will debut Sundays, April 2-23 on the free ALL ARTS app, website and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup).

The third annual ALL ARTS Artist in Residence festival series kicks off Sunday, April 2 with Oh Family Concert, from musician and performer Diana Oh; followed by Whiteness, created by multidisciplinary artists Paul Pinto and Kameron Neal; A Meal Dream Portraits, from artistic duo Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya; and Daytripper, from American Ballet Theatre principal dancer and choreographer James Whiteside in collaboration with filmmaker Kylie Juggert.

"ALL ARTS' Kate W. Cassidy Artist in Residence program allows us to support emerging and established artists as they expand their practice and experiment with new mediums," said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. "We are delighted to partner with HERE to bring these four films from our talented 2023 cohort to a national audience this spring."

"Supporting our artists' visions is paramount to us at HERE, and we embrace an inclusive approach when considering all of the various forms that can take," said Amanda Szeglowski, Associate Artistic Director of HERE. "We are honored to partner with ALL ARTS in support of these intrepid artists' film works."

The ALL ARTS Artist in Residence 2023 season features the following films:

ALL ARTS Artist in Residence: Oh Family Concert

Premieres Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS

Access: AD, CC available.

Artist Diana Oh, known for their genre-defying work celebrating queer, trans and non-binary people, performs an intimate concert of original music in front of seven decades of their family to honor their mother, June. The film provides a moving look at how their latest music, art and personal storytelling projects deepened their relationship with June, who came to the U.S. after the Korean War. Oh is a Refinery29 Top LGBTQ+ Influencer, Van Lier Fellow in Acting (Asian American Arts Alliance), Venturous Capital Fellow, Sundance Institute Fellow, Helen Merrill Award recipient and member of indie-rock band The U.S. Open. Oh tours with their art in unexpected spaces and enjoys not fitting into boxes. Most recently, Oh performed "The Gift Project," a concert and documentary series celebrating elders, specifically of marginalized experience and identity, at Symphony Space in April 2022.

ALL ARTS Artist in Residence: Whiteness

Premieres Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on ALL ARTS

Access: AD, CC available.

Multidisciplinary musician, creator and performer Paul Pinto wrote and composed this inner dialogue on self-identification, which is designed by performance-maker Kameron Neal. Whiteness features a series of chants, rants and songs reflecting the silliness, severity and anxieties of skin color performed by a chorus of harmonizing floating heads. The film builds on the artists' series of immersive music video cantatas interrogating "whiteness," which they first presented digitally in HERE's PROTOTYPE Festival in January 2021 and then at La Mama and CultureHub in February 2022. Pinto is a band member of thingNY, Varispeed and LoveLoveLove. His recent commissions include "The Approach for Quince," "I pass'd a church" for the Rhythm Method string quartet, and upcoming premieres for the "Yarn/Wire," Look + Listen Festival and The Fisher Center. Neal is a New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA)/New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Fellow and a Public Artist in Residence in the New York City Department of Records. His work has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, National Geographic and Hypebeast, and presented by a variety of institutions, including The Public Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and Ars Nova.

ALL ARTS Artist in Residence: A Meal Dream Portraits

Premieres Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. on ALL ARTS

Access: AD, CC available.

Multimedia artist, director and choreographer Colombian-Japanese duo Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya share a personal meditation on food through a visual poem of enigmatic landscapes, ambiguous bodies and mythical characters. The film hints at society's post-industrial relationship to food and is a companion piece to the artists' immersive live performance "A Meal," which is in development at HERE. Garnica and Moriya have been nominated for The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts and a United States Artists Fellowship. Garnica received the Van Lier Fellowship for extraordinary stage directors and was a Distinguished Visiting Professor at the University of California, Riverside. She is currently on the faculty of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Marymount Manhattan College and Sarah Lawrence College.

ALL ARTS Artist in Residence: Daytripper

Premieres Sunday, April 23 at 10:55 p.m. on ALL ARTS

Access: AD, CC available.

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) principal dancer and choreographer James Whiteside created this lyrical modern silent film that tells the story of two men serendipitously meeting and falling in love on a beautiful summer day in Fire Island Pines. Created by Whiteside and Korean American filmmaker Kylie Juggert, Daytripper features performances by Lloyd Knight, principal dancer with Martha Graham Dance Company, and Jake Tribus, artistic associate with Gibney Company. Whiteside is redefining the meaning of multihyphenate as a principal dancer in "Swan Lake," "The Nutcracker," "Romeo and Juliet," "Giselle" and many other renowned ABT ballets; hilarious pop music performer under the stage name JbDubs; drag queen; podcast host; and author of "Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad, Almost-Memoir of a Boy in Ballet." He has choreographed for pop stars including Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Fischerspooner.

Past seasons of ALL ARTS Artist in Residence are available to stream nationwide on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/ArtistInResidence. The program launched in 2021 with Whitman in the Woods, a drag performance film exploring Walt Whitman's poetry from Taylor Mac, MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama. Last year, ALL ARTS expanded its Artist in Residence program through a partnership with The Shed's Open Call, a large-scale commissioning program for early-career New York City-based artists. Projects include Matthew Whitaker: About Tomorrow, an autobiographical film from jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker; The Roll Call: The Roots to Strange Fruit, a sonic opera from Obie winner Jonathan McCrory; There is no movement without rhythm, an exploration of bodily and spiritual liberation in the music of the African Diaspora by multimedia artist Le'Andra LeSeur; and Volvo Truck and the Girls From Up the Hill, an impressionistic performance film from DonChristian Jones.

Created by The WNET Group, ALL ARTS launched in 2019 to reduce barriers to experiencing the arts and build new audiences for cultural organizations. ALL ARTS' New York Emmy-winning programming is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app, on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel.