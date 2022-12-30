A Year in Review- 2022 on Broadway

Did you know that over 40 productions opened (and reopened) on Broadway this year?

The musicals of 2022 included: MJ The Musical, The Music Man, Paradise Square, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturay Night, Into the Woods, 1776, Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo, & Juliet, KPOP, A Beautiful Noise, and Some Like It Hot.

The plays of 2022 included: Skeleton Crew, Plaza Suite, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls..., Hangmen, The Skin of Our Teeth, POTUS, Macbeth, The Kite Runner, Leopoldstadt, Cost of Living, Death of a Salesman, The Piano Lesson, Topdog/Underdog, Walking with Ghosts, Mike Birboglia: The Old Man & The Pool, A Christmas Carol, Ain't No Mo', Ohio State Murders, Between Riverside and Crazy, and The Collaboration.

Check out which shows ruled the year and which productions are set to close in the coming months. Plus, mark you calendar for what's coming to Broadway in 2023. But first... review coverage from this fantastic year on Broadway below!