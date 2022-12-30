Video: Recap the Broadway Plays of 2022

From Shakespeare to Stoppard, Mamet to McDonagh, Broadway was brought to life this year with not only revivals of today's classics, but with new plays that will surely be tomorrow's. A whopping 25 plays opened in 2022. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

The plays of 2022 included: Skeleton Crew, Plaza Suite, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls..., Hangmen, The Skin of Our Teeth, POTUS, Macbeth, The Kite Runner, Leopoldstadt, Cost of Living, Death of a Salesman, The Piano Lesson, Topdog/Underdog, Walking with Ghosts, Mike Birboglia: The Old Man & The Pool, A Christmas Carol, Ain't No Mo', Ohio State Murders, Between Riverside and Crazy, and The Collaboration.