Video: Recap the Broadway Musicals of 2022

How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2022 in musicals. 15 show-stopping musicals have taken opening night bows in 2022. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

The musicals of 2022 included: MJ The Musical, The Music Man, Paradise Square, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturay Night, Into the Woods, 1776, Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo, & Juliet, KPOP, A Beautiful Noise, and Some Like It Hot.