A CELEBRATION OF JOHN GUARE Featuring Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose & More to be Presented In Person & Online Tonight

Tonight, Monday, Feb 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET, 92NY will present A Celebration of John Guare both in person and online.

The event is an evening of words and music in celebration of playwright John Guare, whose theatrical works include Two Gentlemen of Verona, Lydie Breeze, Six Degrees of Separation, The House of Blue Leaves and Landscape of the Body. Tony Kushner cobbled together the lineup for this event, and he will produce it. Kushner wrote: "So enormous is the esteem in which I hold the Great Guare and his monumentally important body of work. Like Williams, he figured out a way for Americans to do a kind of stage poetry. There are astonishingly beautiful things in his plays."

The event will feature Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Ato Blankson-Wood, Bill Camp, Paul Dano. Ariana DeBose, Billy Eichner, Linda Emond, Mike Faist, Edie Falco, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Corey Hawkins, Amy Herzog, Samuel Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Tony Kushner, Linda Lavin, Kenneth Lonergan, Camryn Manheim, Elizabeth Marvel, Suzan-Lori Parks, Daniel Schlosberg, Wallace Shawn, Ben Stiller, and Meryl Streep.

A Celebration of John Guare will be vailable for viewing online until Thu, Feb 9, 7:30 pm ET.