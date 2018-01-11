A BRONX TALE to Donate to Families Affected by December 28th Bronx Fire

The producers of Broadway's hit musical, A Bronx Tale, will make a donation of $4.00 for every ticket sold to performances from January 16 through January 21 through The Child Reach Foundation to help families affected by the fire that burned the apartment building located on Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx on December 28th, 2017. The deadliest New York City fire in the past 25 years, the Bronx Fire took the lives of thirteen men, women and children.

"I was born and raised on Belmont Avenue in the Bronx. It will always be my home and this is one way I can help the victims and families of the Bronx Fire. I am so proud that A Bronx Tale is lending a hand," said Chazz Palminteri.

Producer Tommy Mottola also grew up in the Bronx. "The location of this fire was my childhood neighborhood. It was home for me! I actually had relatives that lived in that building, so it was devastating to see these victims go through such a horrible tragedy."

"We are heartbroken by what happened and as part of the Bronx Tale family, we want to lend our help to the victims of this tragedy," added Robert De Niro.

A donation of $4.00 for every ticket sold to a performance of the show from January 16-21, 2018 will go to The Child Reach Foundation to help the families affected by this tragedy. The Child Reach Foundation, founded by Gianna and Chazz Palminteri, is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to raising and distributing funds for the benefit of children's health and welfare.

The streetwise musical A Bronx Tale, based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A Bronx Tale features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The show opened Thursday, December 1, 2016. The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, theDodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale online at www.Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, and in person at the Longacre Theatre box office. Group tickets are available through Dodger Group Sales at 1-877-536-3437.

