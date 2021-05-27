40 New Backstage Theatre Jobs in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/27/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/27/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Associate

Job Title: Social Media Associate Job Classification: Non-Exempt & Full-time Reports To: Communications and Editorial Content Director Scheduling: Mon-Fri, 10-6pm w/ some evening and weekends required for performances. This position primarily works from the administrative office. Job Overview: The Social Media Associate is an integral part of City Center's Marketing Department who creates social media content that stops the scroll, pushes people to engage-all the while keeping an analyt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production and Venue Operations

Job Title: Director of Production and Venue Operations Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Manages: Production and Venue Operations Departments Reports To: VP, Chief Operating Officer Scheduling: Varies based on production and performance schedule Job Overview: The Director of Production & Venue Operations oversees all aspects of the technical elements, personnel, schedules, and logistics for all productions on the New York City Center Mainstage and Rehearsal Studios including back... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director

Job Title: Technical Director Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Manages: Production Department Team Members Reports To: Director of Production and Venue Operations Scheduling: Varies based on production and performance schedule Job Overview: The Technical Director advises and supervises the construction, rental, and purchasing of all scenery, props, costumes, lighting, video, and sound technical equipment for Mainstage productions. The Technical Director is responsible for the m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

Job Title: Facilities Manager Job Classification: Exempt & Full-time Manages: Custodial Supervisor, Building Porters, & Contract Security Reports To: Director of Facilities and Capital Planning Scheduling: Mon-Fri, On-site, Day Shift w/ some evening and weekends required occasionally Job Overview: The Facilities Manager is responsible for daily upkeep of the physical plant, security of property and personnel, fire prevention, and emergency action plans. The Facilities Manager will suppor... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Individual Giving

Job Title: Director of Individual Giving Job Classification: Exempt and Full-Time Manages: Individual Giving Department (4 Full-Time staff members) Reports To: Vice President of Development Scheduling: Mon-Fri, 10-6pm w/ some evening and weekends required for performances. This position primarily works from the administrative office. Job Overview: The Director of Individual Giving is a senior member of City Center's development team and is responsible for all facets of the Individual G... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting and Video Director

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in theatre lighting and video direction for the position of Lighting and Video Director. This is a full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours required. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about theatrical lighting and people management, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist/anti-biased organization. Applicants for this role should have robust commu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

Position Summary: PlayMakers' seeks a passionate, collaborative and determined Associate Artistic Director (AAD) to join the largest professional company in North Carolina as we work to revision a future that is inclusive, anti-racist and driven by the passion and inspiration of our artists, staff, students and community. The AAD's primary responsibility is to advance and facilitate the artistic vision of the theatre in conjunction with the Producing Artistic Director (PAD). The AAD will work ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Coordinator

Job Summary This position reports directly to the Ticketing Services Manager. The Ticketing Services Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative support across all facets of the Ticketing Services department, which includes Subscription, Box Office, Group Sales, and general Ticketing Services, in addition to providing a superior customer service experience to all Paper Mill Playhouse patrons and VIP ticket requests. Reports to: Ticketing Services Manager Status: Full Time with ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Overhire & Crew Positions

The Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival, one of the most influential not-for-profit theaters in the country, encourages you to apply for at-will, seasonal employment or training opportunities, as will be operating back in Williamstown, MA during the summer of 2021. We are looking for overhires for production departments and crew positions. Williamstown Theatre Festival continues to listen to the wisdom of anti-racism resources and to the insight of BIPOC artists, administrat... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Arabian Nights, a Middle Eastern Dance Revue

Seeking classically trained dancers interested in learning Middle Eastern Dance technique for paid choreographed and improvised shows for corporate and private events. Also seeking specialties such as West African Dancers, Aerial Artists, Poi Spinners, Fire Dancers, Stilt Walkers, etc. Audition Dates/Locations: Destin, FL: June 12, 2021 / 1PM - 4PM RISE Dance Center 4489 Commons Dr W Destin, FL 32541 Pensacola, FL: June 19, 2021 / 1PM - 4PM LaBelle Performing Arts 8253 Chellie Rd P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Producing Associate

Ars Nova Entertainment seeks a detail-oriented, highly organized and passionate Producing Associate to join our team in New York City. (**PLEASE NOTE: while Ars Nova Entertainment is owned and operated by the co-founders of the non-profit Ars Nova Theater, Ars Nova Entertainment is a separate commercial producing entity and the two companies are unaffiliated.**)The Producing Associate will report to the Producers and will be responsible for a variety of creative and administrative tasks. Ideal c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Education Programs Coordinator

WE'RE HIRING! We are excited to begin rebuilding our team as we prepare to resume in-person performances. With dozens of full- and part-time positions now posted and more to come this summer, there are opportunities available in all departments - from administration to production. We are seeking a diverse pool of applicants as we embark on an exciting future. https://www.trinityrep.com/about/work-with-us/... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Technician (Wardrobe)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Craft Artisan/Crafts/Stitcher

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Associate (Marketing)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Carpenter

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Brown/Trinity Rep Production Manager

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticketing & Sales Manager

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Assistant

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Trinity Rep is Hiring

Classes / Instruction: Theatre Teacher

Northwest School of the Arts is recognized internationally and is the only public arts magnet school serving Mecklenburg County students grades 6 through 12. The school's unique educational approach combines elements of creativity, art, and technical prowess with a strong academic foundation. The history and prestige that comes with Visual and Performing Arts means something different to everyone - that's why students have multiple ways to launch into a professional career down the path they cho... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Technician

MIRROR is the world's first nearly invisible home gym featuring live and on-demand fitness classes in a variety of workout genres, and 1:1 personal training. MIRROR is creating a new category of in-home fitness with cutting-edge hardware, responsive software, and best-in-class content that transforms any room into a complete home gym. For the first time, the essential components of a great studio workout--variety, personalization, and community--are brought to the most convenient place: the home... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: LED Technician

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Camera Technician

