How to Watch the 2026 Tony Nominations





It's Tonys time! On Tuesday morning, Uzo Aduba anf Darren Criss will announce the nominations for The 79th Annual Tony Awards, live from Sofitel New York at 9am ET. A selection of categories will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET. Check back right here to watch the full announcement and be sure to follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2025-2026 season was Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. While we await the big announcement, recap the whole season and catch up on eligibility rulings.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this year. Hosted by P!nk, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 7, 2026 (8pm ET/5pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming