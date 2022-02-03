13: THE MUSICAL Adaptation Coming to Netflix This Year

Netflix has added the upcoming film adaption of 13: The Musical to its 2022 film slate.

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, Evan Goldman (12) grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

The cast includes Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. 13 was filmed in June 2021 in Toronto.

13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.

Netflix's 2022 film slate also includes the new film adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning Matilda: the Musical. The cast includes Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee. Netflix will release the film across the world [excluding the UK] in December 2022.